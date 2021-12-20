JUNEAU — Christmas Eve services for Friday, Dec. 24 have been announced at the Shared Covenant Ministries.

The Juneau United Methodist Church, 127 E. Oak Grove St., will hold a candlelight service at 3 p.m.

Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Lowell United Methodist Church, 225 Cross St., Lowell, will hold their candlelight service at 7 p.m.

