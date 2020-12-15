Free gratitude cards available from health foundation

In an effort to spread gratitude and words of encouragement, Every Child Thrives, a collaboration of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, is seeking to send 20,000 messages this holiday season.

 Contributed

The partners of Every Child Thrives, a collaboration of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, have launched a 20,000 Messages of Thanks Challenge to spread gratitude and words of encouragement across Dodge and Jefferson counties.

“The stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting just about everyone in our community,” said Erin Meyer, ECT partner and Watertown Unified School District director of Secondary Teaching and Learning. “Now more than ever it’s important for us to come together and spread positive messages across our region.”

The campaign features brightly colored gratitude cards with the message “Can’t Mask My Gratitude for Everything You Do!” The cards are free of charge and available to businesses, schools, churches, libraries, civic groups, other organizations and individuals.

“During this unprecedented time, we hope to spread 20,000 messages of gratitude throughout our two counties,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO. “The campaign was created to encourage the community to thank the organizations and personnel working hard to keep us safe during the pandemic, and to show appreciation for neighbors and friends who are providing support or lending a helping hand.”

Cards with envelopes are available in bundles of 100 and can be delivered to any location in Dodge or Jefferson county.

Bundles can be ordered online by visiting watertownhealthfoundation.com/gratitude.

Call the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation at 920-390-4680 with any questions about ordering.

Cards are also available for pick up in smaller quantities at the following locations. Call ahead to check hours of operation and availability.

Juneau

UW Madison Division of Extension in Dodge County Administration Building

Dodgeland School District district office

Johnson Creek

Johnson Creek Public Library

Jefferson

City of Jefferson Parks, Recreation & Forestry

Jefferson Public Library

Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Jefferson County Administration Office

McDermott Top Shop, LLC

School District of Jefferson district office

Lake Mills

Club 55 Senior Center Lake Mills

Countryside Jewelry

Watertown

Area Dental Clinic

Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation

Jefferson Travel

Oswald Konz Financial

Tina Johnson, Mary Kay Cosmetics

Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce

Watertown Area YMCA

Watertown City Hall

Webster Elementary School school office

ZBM Inc.

