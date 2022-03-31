JOHNSON CREEK — American Legion Post 305 in Johnson Creek will host its monthly meat raffle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds benefit legion projects.

Memorial Day raffle ticket sales are going well.

The euchre tournament hosted by Legion Auxiliary Unit 305 was a success.

The horseshoe league meeting is meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wingin it in Helenville.

The Legion bar is open on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

