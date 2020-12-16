Maranatha Baptist University is designing innovative programs to recruit the next generation of educators.
This year has proved more than ever the need for licensed teachers who are dedicated to the success of their students.
At a time when too many teachers are leaving the profession and too few are enrolling in undergraduate teacher education programs, universities like Maranatha Baptist University are offering new programs.
MBU’s Master of Arts in Teaching is an accelerated teacher licensing program designed to meet the unique needs of adult learners. The master’s degree enables individuals to earn a license to teach at the elementary and secondary levels in social studies, English language arts, mathematics, or science.
The program will prepare individuals through a combination of online instruction, clinical classroom experience, and one-on-one mentoring with quality faculty.
Taught from a Christian worldview, this flexible program equips graduate students from non-traditional backgrounds with the required teaching license to immediately transition to a rewarding career in an elementary or secondary classroom.
MBU is committed to keeping the program affordable and offers scholarships for students in full-time vocational ministry and homeschool parents.
Dr. Matthew Davis, executive vice president at MBU said, “Schools need highly skilled teachers who are prepared to lead and inspire students. MBU is determined to keep graduate tuition costs down and offers scholarships that help dedicated individuals achieve their dreams and step into the life-impacting field of education as soon as possible.”
For more information about MBU’s Master of Arts in Teaching, go to mbu.edu/help or call 920-206-2323.
