JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center had their volunteer appreciation gathering and thanked several volunteers, including Steve Adams, Jean Allen, Roland Altreuter, Shirley Behm, Marilyn Biwer, Barb Chwala, Michele Clark, Bob DeWolfe, Joanne and Roger Gross, Nancy Haberman, Dorothy Harwell-James, Karen Koenig, Ellie Lemacher, Bud Lincks, Lisa Madison, Norm Matzinger, Darlyn Oschmann, Deanna Pfeifer, Barb Schmitt, Barb and Russ Schuld, Doris Walker, Shirley Wilson and Carol Wright.
The center will holds start its summer Picnic Lunch Bunch Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensfeldt Park shelter located at the end of East John Street, Jefferson. Participants can bring a lunch or snack from home or get a carryout from a restaurant and join the group. Picnic tables and restroom are available. This program will be held every Wednesday through August.
The center will be attending a Fireside Show June 9. It is a live band review. Cost is $70. Transportation is on one’s own.
The center is continuing the video courses “Science of Natural Healing” on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The topic for this Tuesday is “Not All Foods are Created Equal.” There are extra study guides available or one can come to the Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson to watch the video when the room is available.
A drop in ukulele group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The bike riding group will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at the senior center with their bike and the group goes from there. This is an easy riding group – enough to get the blood going and look around the Jefferson area.
The next bunco and snack game is Monday, May 23. Snack is a hot dog on a bun. Cost is $5 which includes the bunco dice game. Sign up and pay by Friday, May 20.
