WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Ogni Suono Saxophone Duo will be presented by Sonict at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the Light Recital Hall.
Tickets are available online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. The Light Recital Hall is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Formed by American saxophonists Noa Even and Phil Pierick in 2010, Ogni Suono is committed to expanding and promoting repertoire for saxophone duo by commissioning and performing new works. The duo values the longevity and repeated attention to new works over the novelty and revolving door of mass commissioning. Their debut album, “Invisible Seams”, features some of the duo’s first collaborations with composers. Supported by a grant from New Music USA, Noa and Phil launched “SaxoVoce” in 2015, commissioning works that explore the wide-ranging musical, dramatic, and theatrical possibilities inherent in the synthesis of saxophone and voice. From haunting whispers to nonsensical shouts, each composer uniquely integrates the human voice. Many of these works can be found on the duo’s 2018 album, “SaxoVoce,” on New Focus Recordings.
Ogni Suono celebrates 10 years together with the premiere of /tele/path by Atlanta-based Singaporean composer Emily Koh alongside a retrospective of the twenty-some works commissioned by the duo from the past decade. This includes selected works from their 2018 album “SaxoVoce” (New Focus Recordings) and our 2015 release “Invisible Seams.” The full program includes “Two Broken Records: by Hong-Da Chin, “Chroma” by Chris Fisher-Lochhead, “BIG Talk” by Shelley Washington, “Dart: don’t be his shadow” by Quinn Collins, “Walking After Midnight” by David Reminick, and the world premiere of “/tele/path” by Emily Koh.
