The Watertown Players announce open auditions for their up-coming murder mystery show “Malachai Stout’s Family Reunion” on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday Aug. 7 at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.

The auditions will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The show will be directed by Annette Weirick and all people interested in in auditioning must sign up in advance using the link: https://signup.com/go/ZffgRBQ.

The show, is a murder mystery with audience members trying to solve the mystery of who killed Malachai Stout.

The performers will be portraying Malachai’s mildly dysfunctional family who are more interested in attending the family reunion for a chance to be in rich old Malachai’s will, than actually reuniting with each other. The roles available are Winefred Stout — Malachai’s widow, Penelope Clarington — Malachai’s refined daughter, Harrison Clarington — Penelope’s unrefined husband, Mortimer Stout – Malachai’s son who is devoted to his business, Monica Stout- Mortimer’s ever cheerful trophey wife, Sabrina Stout- Malachai’s college aged granddaughter, Uncle Edwin Stout – Malachai’s slightly crazed brother, Sebastian Steward – Malachai’s loyal butler, and Investigator Smith who leads the audience members through the clues to the murder.

Men and women are needed for parts and experience is no object. The show calls for five men aged 30 – 75 and five women aged 21 – 75. This is a 30 — 45 minute show and will be performed once an hour each day of the show.

The show will be performed Sept. 24, 25, and 26 at the Katherine Holle House Bed and Breakfast at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

For further information call the Watertown Players information line, 920-306-4364, or the Players website, www.watertownplayers.org or the Players Facebook site Watertown Players Inc.

