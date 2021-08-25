JUNEAU — The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program is in need of volunteer drivers for the home delivered meals program.

Home delivered meals is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly.

The purpose is to assist people in maintaining independent living in the community by meeting dietary needs along with addressing senior isolation.

The program operates Mondays through Fridays around lunchtime. Kitchen helpers are also needed.

Volunteering is simple and it requires a commitment once a week for one to two hours. Drivers are currently needed in the Randolph, Mayville, Lomira, and Juneau areas. Kitchen helpers are needed in Mayville, Hustisford, and Randolph.

To learn more, contact Olivia Gerritson, volunteer coordinator, at 920-386-4029.

Recommended for you

Load comments