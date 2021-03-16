Big Read Project coming to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON — Jefferson Public Library is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Young Auditorium to bring the 2021 National Education Association’s Big Read Program in April.
More than 20 events will span the month of April.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater-s Young Auditorium is the official launch of the program with a free kick-off event set for Saturday, April 3 at The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson. Starting at 10 a.m., The Big Read activity bag pickup will serve as the starting point for a series of community-based experiences throughout the spring designed to show how sharing a good book can broaden one’s understanding of the world, community and themselves.
This year’s title is “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang. Yang tells the story of her family’s imprisonment in Laos, their escape to a Thailand refugee camp and immigration to Minnesota.
The activity bag includes a free copy of “The Latehomecomer,” a coy of Yang’s children’s book, “A Map Into the World,” an official 2021 Big Read T-shirt, and a series of maerials and take-home activities to complement the novel’s major themes. Activities include children’s chalk activity, all-ages letter writing project, s hare a story immigrants story collection and a story walk at the Fort Atkinson library.
Jefferson Public Library will host a book giveaway on Monday, April. 5, and hold a virtual book discussion on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Register by Thursday, April 1 to receive a free copy of the book, discussion questions and the Zoom link for the discussion. To reserve a copy of the book, go to the library’s website to fill out a form, email mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org, or call the library at 920-674-7733, ext. 202. Books are also available to check out through the Café Library Catalog.
Yang also has a written a children’s book A Map Into the World. Watch for updates for upcoming Jefferson Public Library events.
UW- Whitewater’s Young Auditorium will spend April learning about the Hmong culture including virtual Meet the Author events with Kao Kalia Yang at 7 p.m. April 9. It is digital and Yang will discuss her insights into the deeply personal subject matter while discussing her inspiration for her 2008 novel.
Prior to the author presentation, Yang will offer a reading of her children’s book starting at 5 p.m. April. 9.
Other virtual events include a traditional performance by the Borealis dance company at 7 p .m. April 28 and a finale at Old World Wisconsin May 1. Young Auditorium is also collecting community members’ immigration stories, which will be posted during the finale event on May 1.
For a complete event list, visit the Young Auditorium website at www.youngauditorium.wordpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.