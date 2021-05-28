The Wii bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center has resumed. The results for the week of May 24 have been announced.

The team scores include CHRM, 12 wins; PJCH, 9 wins; JKRC, 9 wins; and BTJP, 2 wins.

Those with high series above 500 include Pat Jurkowski, 552; Josie Kubly, 538; Carol Hartline, 520;and Rose Christian, 508.

