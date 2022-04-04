Members of the Beaudoin-Koehler Draeger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709 and its auxiliary have made pans for their annual poppy drive.
Buddy Poppy boards will be distributed to businesses in Watertown and the surrounding area through the first week of May.
On Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, single Buddy Poppies will be handed out to the public at various businesses in the area.
The poem, “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae describes a battle field of crosses dotted with red poppies. The poem touched the nation and the world and poppies became known as a memorial flower.
In 1923, the VFW became the first veteran organization to promote a nationally organized campaign for the annual distribution of poppies. The poppies are assembled by disabled and needy veterans at Veteran Administration hospitals. The poppy program is often used as a therapy to provide exercise for fingers and hands crippled by wounds, disease and old age.
Buddy Poppies have been distributed by Beaudoin-Koehler-Draeger VFW Post 3709 in the Watertown area since May of 1943.
Members of the post and auxiliary who would like to help with distribution of the poppy boards or with handing out individual poppies are asked to call chairwoman Chris Brown at 920-261-7519 or chairman Gary Winkler at 920-261-5851. VFW members can pick up their poppies at the American Legion Post on South First Street.
All donations received during the annual Buddy Poppy drive goes to benefit local veterans and their families, and veterans hospitals in the state so veterans can be remembered on special days with an extra treat or gift they would not otherwise have received.
