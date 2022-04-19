REESEVILLE — A spaghetti dinner will be served at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave. in Reeseville Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The meal will be available by carry-out only. Each carryout will include spaghetti and meat sauce, toasted garlic bread, and dessert. The cost is $8 per order.

Orders must be called in ahead of time – no drive-up orders.

For more information, or to place a carry-out order, call the church at 927-5734. All proceeds will benefit the congregation’s ministry programs.

