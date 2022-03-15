HARTFORD — The United Vietnam Veterans Sports Show will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Highway K, Hartford.

The show is open to the public with admission $3 for adults and children under the age of 12 are free with adults.

The buy-sell-trade show will include new and used fishing and hunting items, motorcycle helmets, snowmobile helmets and NASCAR items.

