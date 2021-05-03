A local physical therapist for Watertown Regional Medical Center has written a children’s book called, “I Love You More than Mountains.”
“I love you more than mountains” is the phrase Kristen Behl’s husband often says to her and their children.
Behl, of Helenville, had her book published April 12.
Behl and an illustrator designed the 38-page children’s picture book to portray vivid, painted illustrations of a family sharing quality time together as they engage with the environment in 17 iconic national parks.
The text contains short, rhyming verses that coincide with the features of the earth depicted in the illustrations, with the intent to explain the depth of the parents’ love for their children.
The book is available through all major online book retailers such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books a Million.
It is available in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats.
Behl is planning to publish another children’s book this summer, “The Messiest Eater on the Block” and an adult non-fiction book, “Letters to the Expecting Mama: Your 9-month Christian Companion through the Good, the Bad and the Opps, I peed my pants!”
Behl will be doing an author event at Literatus and Co. on June 26.
