BEAVER DAM — As has been the case with so many events in 2020, the 31st annual Tree of Lights Celebration hosted by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will have a different look this year.
The annual event for residents of Beaver Dam and surrounding communities traditionally held the first Monday of December will not be held in-person this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will instead feature online remembrances and tree-lighting.
Everyone will still have the opportunity to purchase a $7 tree light in honor or in memory of friends and loved ones, however. Trees located in front of Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam, Hillside Manor and Stone Terrace are symbols of loving, remembering and giving during the holiday season. Lights may be purchased through Dec. 31.
Over the past 30 years, the event has raised well over $400,000. This year’s proceeds will benefit the BDCH Foundation’s Hospice Home program. Hospice supports and assists patients and their families dealing with a terminal illness, and the volunteers’ support is one way they continue to support the health care needs of the community and Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.
Donations can be made at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/TreeofLights. Any questions may be directed to 920-887-5988.
