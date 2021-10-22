Friends of the Watertown Public Library will host a bread sale before and during the Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the library.

The sale will start at 10 a.m. and will offer a variety of bread and rolls.

Friends of the Library are seeking for donations of homemade or purchased bread and rolls. Packaged goods can be dropped off at the library on Friday, Oct. 29 by 6 p.m.

Contact friendsofwatertownlibrary@hotmail.com, attention Sally and Pat or message on Facebook. All proceeds will support the community.

