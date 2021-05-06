Turner Hall will hold a take-out only fish fry Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The meal will include three pieces of deep fried fish with fries, cole slaw, and rye bread. The cost is $9.50 cash.

To place an order, call Dawn at 920-390-2066, or Doris at 920-285-8351 or Turner Hall on Friday morning only at 261-5481.

All orders must be placed by noon on Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments