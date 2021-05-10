JUNEAU — The Dodge County Master Gardener Association and Extension Dodge County have announced the Ask a Master Gardener Helpline is now open through Sept. 2.
The public can send inquiries via email to askamastergardener@att.net or call 920-386-3790. Samples of plant or insect problems can be dropped off at the Extension Dodge County office, Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in helpline option is not available. The public is asked to email clear, good quality digital photos to help with the identification of specific plant or insect concerns.
Master gardener volunteers can assist gardeners with identifying flowering and non-flowering plants, trees and shrubs, vegetables insects or plant diseases. Volunteers also help with general gardening practices, information needed to make and keep gardens healthy, growing and beautiful.
The Dodge County Master Gardeners normally meet on the fourth Thursday of the month and host educational programs on a wide variety of horticultural topics. Until further notice, monthly meetings are not in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. Master gardeners assist UW-Madison, Division of Extension staff in sharing horticultural information with the public. They work on a wide array of projects in the Dodge County area by providing gardening support and education to community organizations like nursing homes, schools, historical societies, and parks.
For more information about the master gardener program and upcoming educational opportunities, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or visit the website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener/. Connect also with Dodge County Master Gardener Association on Facebook and Instagram.
