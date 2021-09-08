The retirement service for James Moeller, who retired on June 30, 2020, after 44 years in the teaching ministry of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 604 S. Fifth St., Watertown.
Although the service was originally scheduled for late May of 2020, the service was rescheduled several times due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The guest speaker for the service will be Pastor Emeritus William R. Gabb of Deltona, Fla. Pastor Gabb first installed Moeller in the teaching ministry in August, 1976, after Moeller was assigned to Abiding Word Lutheran Church and School in Houston, Texas, upon graduation from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. Pastor Gabb installed Moeller again in September, 1988, as principal and teacher at Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School in Watertown upon his acceptance of the divine call to serve this school and its supporting congregations – Trinity and St. Luke’s Lutheran Churches. At the time of his retirement in 2020 Moeller had served as principal of TSL for 32 years.
Pastor Gabb will preach on Ephesians 6:10-17 using as his theme Christian Education – A Preparation for Life.
Pastor Brett Brauer and Pastor Dustin Yahnke of Trinity will serve as liturgists for the service. Pastor Emeritus Anthony E. Schultz, visitation pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, will serve as the lector reading the day’s lessons from the Prophet Isaiah, Paul’s letter to the congregation at Ephesus, and the Gospel of John. Moeller served with Pastor Schultz for 29 years, longer than any other pastor with whom he was privileged to serve.
Prof. Adrian Smith, professor of music at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, and a friend of the Moeller family, will serve as the guest organist. Prof. Ryan Stangl, professor of music at Luther Preparatory School and a former student of Linda Moeller’s, will direct a brass choir and an adult choir of members of Trinity and St. Luke’s congregations. The children of Trinity-St. Luke’s will sing “Children of the Heavenly Father” for the service directed by Jennifer Yahnke and accompanied by Beth Schumacher with Michelle Wegner on flute.
Following the service, a catered dinner and a program will be held in the gymnasium of the TSL Western Avenue campus just a block from the church. A variety of individuals have been asked to speak at the program regarding different aspects of Moeller’s life and ministry.
In his ministry Moeller served for five years at Abiding Word in Houston followed by seven years at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and School in Chicago. The Moellers moved to Watertown in 1988 when he began serving TSL. In all three locations Moeller served as principal, teacher, and was involved in the music ministry of the congregation as a choir director and church organist.
Married to Linda since 1977, she serves on the faculty of Luther Preparatory School as a music instructor in piano and instrumental music. The couple have five children located in Wisconsin and Texas.
Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School is a joint education ministry in 3K through grade 8 of Trinity Lutheran Church, 604 S. Fifth St. and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 301 Clark St.
