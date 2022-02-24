OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Junior Woman’s Club, a nonprofit serving Lake Country since 1971, is seeking donation items for its annual auction fundraiser.
The auction, which will be held March 1 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Concord Road in Oconomowoc, is a free event open to the public. Both live and silent auction items, donated by OJWC members and local businesses, will be auctioned to raise money to fund the club’s charity work. Their mission is to better the local and world community through service, charity, cultural and educational opportunities.
Janine Haar, president of the OJWC and auction chairwoman, said the types of items at the auction well include donated items from area businesses, homemade items such as crafts or textiles, gift certificates of time such as a sunset boat trip, or mowing a lawn, or themed gift baskets. Gift certificates from area businesses for goods or services are also welcomed. Items of any value are appreciated and are tax-deductible.
Attendees at the March 1 event are asked to bring donations to benefit the Oconomowoc Food Pantry such as soup, toothbrushes, plastic baggies, boxed potatoes, or shampoo/conditioner.
To make an auction donation, contact Haar at ojwc.events@gmail.com. Items will be accepted through Feb. 25 and volunteers are available to pick up donations.
