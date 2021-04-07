MILWAUKEE — The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee announced that it will reopen to the public on May 20, with comprehensive health and safety protocols in place. Museum members will have the opportunity to visit two-weeks earlier, starting May 6.
“We are thrilled that we will soon welcome back our member families, and then the entire community, and look forward to safely reintroducing them to our playful learning environments,” said museum Executive Director Brian King. “It is extremely rewarding to know that after a difficult year, particularly for young families, we can be part of the process of reconnecting children with their community and exciting new experiences through our educational mission.”
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, is reopening with comprehensive health and safety policies in place for visiting families and staff. This includes stringent cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, and the requirement for visitors ages three and older to wear face coverings at all times. To limit capacity levels and ensure physical distancing for families, the museum will introduce online ticketing with timed-entry, controlled registration with line markers every six-feet, and low-touch check-in procedures.
As part of a phased reopening and to ensure safe environments, the museum’s modified operating hours will be Thursday through Sunday. Online pre-registration will be required for designated morning and afternoon play times. Visitors will be able to reserve their tickets two days in advance on the museum’s website at bbcmkids.org with agreement to the museum’s safety guidelines.
Guest experience floor staff, child-friendly signage and decals, and ample hand sanitizing stations will help guide visitors to play within their family unit, properly wear masks, and wash and sanitize their hands regularly. Rigorous cleaning schedules will be implemented throughout play times and in between sessions when the museum is closed. Exhibits and areas reopening for play include Home Town, Science City, Pocket Park, the Be A Maker space and a new rotating pop-up exhibit and hands-on maker programming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.