MADISON — Two area students have been named to the dean’s list at Edgewood College for the spring 2021 semester.

They include Bailey Coughlin of Watertown and Sydney Schonhoff of Reeseville.

Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.

Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. It serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

