MADISON — Holiday decorating at the governor's executive residence in Madison is finished and ready for Wisconsin residents to enjoy.
This year, the executive residence is decorated outside for families and visitors to drive, bike, or walk by to view the decorations safely. The decorations highlight the many stories and experiences of Wisconsinites, honor service members, and celebrate hope for Wisconsin’s future.
“Families across our state and country are adjusting to the pandemic to carry on their traditions and celebrations safely, and our family is no different,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “From our Tribute to our Troops tree to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Awareness trees, to the wreaths and trees provided by Wisconsin growers, the decorations at the residence tell the stories of Wisconsinites. Throughout this holiday season, we encourage Wisconsinites to come by and enjoy the decorations safely.”
“Our goal with our decorations this year is to celebrate as many hopeful holiday traditions as possible, while also providing an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the hardships and the heroes of this past year,” said First Lady Kathy Evers.
Outside on the residence grounds, visitors can see a traditional 28-foot tree from Medford in the forecourt, in addition to several other smaller trees around the property. The decorations around the property pay tribute to various groups that shape the fabric of Wisconsin, including large heart-shaped wreaths on the front gates as a special tribute to the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the frontlines of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the front door is a wreath provided by Cooks’ Woods tree farm in Fennimore. The Cooks were the winners of the annual Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association’s wreath contest.
Decorations inside the residence include the Tribute to our Troops tree which has been a holiday tradition at the residence since 2005. Decorated with red, white, and blue lights, the Tribute to our Troops tree features small American flags, a tree skirt featuring every branch of the armed forces, ornaments from families of Wisconsin’s past and present service members, and ornaments honoring Gold Star families. The Gold Star ornament this year is in the shape of a small log cabin reflecting a new cabin to be built at a Northern Wisconsin camp for Wisconsin veterans, members of the military, and their families. The Gold Star ornaments were designed, made, and donated by Joan Johnson and Linda Hughes.
Additionally, inside the residence is a featured hope tree decorated with ornaments handmade by students across the state symbolizing what hope means to them. Thousands of hope ornaments will be sent statewide to hospitals, nursing homes, and veterans’ homes to share hope to those who need it during these challenging times.
First Lady Evers and the Wisconsin Executive Residence Foundation are conducting holiday book and food drives. Both drives will be conducted virtually this year. True to the First Lady's work in this area, the book drive focuses on social and emotional wellness books for kids. More information can be found and donations made at https://www.mysterytomebooks.com/. Food drive monetary donations can be made at https://www.secondharvestmadison.org/ and https://www.waukeshafoodpantry.org/.
