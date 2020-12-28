The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Aaron Robert Bachler to Tiffany Lee Goodyk, both of Watertown.
Jed Arnold Beduhn to Lesley Leigh Kean, both of Clyman.
Kevin Allen Blasin to Cassandra Lee Tooke, both of Beaver Dam.
Steven Glen Faber to Rachel Lynne Amundson, both of Lomira.
Oscar Abraham Garcia Esquivel to Ernestina Miranda Martinez, both of Beaver Dam.
Justin Lee Ganser to Jenelle Lynn Emery, both of Hubbard.
Robert Andrew Gerek to Mary Delores Weber, both of Rubicon.
Brandon Lawrence Gile to Shelby Lynn Bannen, both of Waupun.
Tyler Adam Jacobson to Alexandra Lee Shepherd, Waupun.
Keenan John Kalinowski to C. Bethany Spence, both of Fox Lake.
Wayne Gerard Kleckner to Laura Rae Beyer, both of Calamus.
Dennis Kolbow to Heidi Adele Garcia, both of Mayville.
Robert Leo Melichar to Tina Louise Faber both of Kekoskee.
Dabid Alan Owens to Kristine Marie Navine, both of Juneau.
Joel Michael Rennhack to Sarah Ann Will, both of Reeseville.
Michael Anthony Rose of Columbus to Kelly Ann Neu of Ashippun.
Anthony Peter Soblewski to Joan Elaine Carini, both of Juneau.
Joseph Michael Standiford to Jennifer Layne Brown, both of Beaver Dam.
Kevin Kenneth Sterr to Michele Marie Semo Schmidt both of Kekoskee.
Jamie Paul Thull of Brownsville to Kristina Ranee Twigg of Iron Ridge.
Andrew Neil Twardokus to Courtney Jean Zills both of Beaver Dam.
James Franklin Whitaker III to Annette Carol Meitner, both of Schaumburg, Ill.
Nick Allan Wolfgang to Gretchen Nicole Booth, both of Beaver Dam.
Jeremy Scott Yenser to Kimberly Maria Brandao, both of Watertown.
Paul Anthony Zimmer of Easley, S.C., to Marikka Kay Kartman of Ashippun.
