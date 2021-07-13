Fort Community Credit Union announces scholarship winners

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union has announced five scholarship recipients have been selected to receive $2,000. The scholarship program was designed to help members achieve their educational dreams.
To be considered, applicants had to meet several criteria. “Each year I look forward to when I can call together the scholarship review committee,” said Danielle Frawley, chief lending officer at FCCU. “It is a rewarding experience to read the goals and ambitions of all the applicants. We are honored to support these students in their future endeavors.”
The FCCU scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 school year included:
Olivia Granec, graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sophie Peterson, graduate of Jefferson High School, who plans to attend Carroll University to study nursing; Kathryn Johnson, graduate of Watertown High School, who plans to attend Illinois State University to study actuarial science; Reid Gunnink, graduate of Whitewater High School, who plans to attend UW-Madison to study finance; and Stone Faruggio, graduate of Cambridge High School, who plans to attend either University Minnesota Twin-Cites or UW-Madison to study biochemistry.
