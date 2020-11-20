JEFFERSON — With weather changing and the uncertainty of the pandemic, Jefferson County offers two options for their hot, noon meal program at the Jefferson Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and contactless grab and go meals. Meals on Wheels are for those who qualify at age 60 and older. The meal is catered by Feils Supper Club of Randolph and delivered by volunteers.
The grab and go option is for those who can still drive up, or have someone else drive, to the senior center and get the hot meal without leaving the vehicle. Cost is $4 and one will be billed once a month from Jefferson County. The food is hot and the people who are taking part in this program have been pleased. For more information, call 920-723-0259.
While we are all enduing the reality of the pandemic, please keep in mind that programs are subject to change at the senior center. Also, not all programs are listed in this article as there are limited spots available and some programs are filled immediately.
The senior center will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The county senior meals program will be closed Thursday and Friday.
If one missed the brat sale but would still would like to donate, one can use monetary donations to help offset the cost of the supplies and programs. Checks can be made out to the City of Jefferson. One can also use gift cards to Piggly Wiggly, Bon Ton Bakery, Kwik Trip and Wal-mart.
Monday and Friday exercise classes are held at 9 a.m. led by volunteer Doris Cavin. This is a class for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber.
The class can be done seated or standing and there is time for walking inside or outside.
Norm Matzinger offers a toning class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Participants are to bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. There is time for walking inside and outside too.
In December, the center is offering greeting card writing opportunities for those that are feeling lonely from the pandemic and those that are not able to get out and about due to illness or infirmities.
Sheila Frohmader has been asked to be on an advisory committee to help the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with ideas with their new Aging Initiative in Research and Education program. The program will help students gain information on aging with new majors and minors in the aging field.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
