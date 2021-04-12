JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health has been vaccinating individuals with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine since January and has received the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine as well.
Appointment slots are still available for Wednesday through Friday.
Appointments are required.
If interested in making an appointment:
• Fill out an interest form online at www.co.dodge.wi.gov;
• Or call the vaccine hotline at 920-386-4830;
• After submitting a request, a scheduler will call to book an appointment.
“Our local vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, and we are happy to now include a broader range of citizens,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer. “Protect your loved ones, neighbors, and fellow citizens by getting vaccinated when you can, and taking the recommended precautions to include wearing a face covering when in public and gathering with unvaccinated people.”
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning it has been two weeks or longer since they have finished their vaccine series, can engage in some social situations. These include:
• Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
• Visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are all at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
• Refraining from quarantine and testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.
It continues to be important that fully vaccinated people follow public health best practices in public spaces, Sauer said. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing. Fully vaccinated people should also continue these practices when visiting unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
For the latest local news related to COVID-19, to include vaccination information, visit the Dodge County Public Health COVID information page on the county website: co.dodge.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.