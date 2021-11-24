Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 6.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 6 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussel sprouts, pumpkin cake, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 9 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, Au Gratin potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 10 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, sundae cup, apple slices and sliced bread.

