In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Waukesha Public Library will host Dr. Damon Tweedy at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 as he presents Health Disparities and Race in the Time of COVID-19 on the library’s YouTube channel.
He will discuss the topics of race and medicine as they intersect at the center of our national discussion during this historic pandemic.
Tweedy is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor’s Reflections on Race and Medicine and is an Associate Professor at Duke University.
Tweedy is a graduate of Duke University School of Medicine and Yale Law School. He completed both his medical internship and psychiatry residency at Duke Hospital and is currently an associate professor of psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine and a staff psychiatrist at the Durham Veteran Affairs Health Care System.
Tweedy has published articles about race and medicine in the Journal of the American Medical Association and other medical periodicals.
His columns and op-eds have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and various other print publications.
This presentation was made possible by the collaboration of 15 public libraries in the Bridges Library System: Alice Baker, Brookfield, Butler, Delafield, Dwight Foster, Hartland, Jefferson, Muskego, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, Town Hall, Watertown, Waukesha, and Whitewater.
For more information, visit jeffersonwilibrary.org or call at 920-674-7733.
The program can be accessed live on www.youtube.com/waukeshalibrary. No recording will be available afterward.
