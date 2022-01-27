Area youth leaders earn 4-H key awards

Cameron Pokorny and Lindsay Propst were honored as the 2021 Wisconsin Key Award winners in Dodge County.

 Contributed

JUNEAU — Cameron Pokorny and Lindsay Propst were recently honored as recipients of the 2021 Wisconsin 4-H Key Award in the Dodge County 4-H program.

The prestigious key award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

According to Dodge County 4-H Youth Development Educator Marie Witzel, this year’s recipients exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program.

Pokorny, son of Doyle and Kim Pokorny, is in his 12th year as a Dodge County 4-H member. He is a senior at Waupun High School. He is a member of the Achievers 4-H club and was involved in poultry, photography, youth leadership, home environment, entrepreneurship, and many other projects.

Propst, daughter of Andy and Tracy Propst, is in her 13th year as a Dodge County 4-H member. She is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in genetics and genomics. Propst is a member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club. She is involved in swine, crops, sewing, cake decorating, art, home environment, photography, and scale models.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau has been sponsoring the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award Program for more than 40 years, having started their support in 1974. Over the years, 4-H youth in every county have received special key award recognition, thanks to Farm Bureau and its affiliated companies: Rural Mutual Insurance Company, and Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.

The Wisconsin 4-H Key Award is the highest honor a 4-H youth can receive. Recipients are selected at the county level, based on the young person’s consistent growth in 4-H involvement, their developed and applied leadership skills, and their active participation in the activities of their 4-H club and their community. Each county is responsible for selecting the key award recipients in their area, based on an evaluation of a candidate’s total 4-H record, including project work, personal development, leadership, and community involvement. Counties award a specific number of key awards, based on the 4-H club enrollment in that county.

Candidates must have passed their 14th birthday on Jan. 1 of the year in which the recognition is given, and must have completed at least three years of 4-H and one year of youth leadership. Selection is based on an evaluation of the candidate’s total 4-H record (membership, projects, activities, leadership, personal development and county 4-H and community involvement.) Each key award recipient receives a framed certificate and a key award pin.

Recommended for you

Load comments