Horicon clinic reopened Monday

HORICON — Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam’s family medicine clinic in Horicon, 610 Washington St., reopened Monday.
The clinic closed early during the COVID-19 pandemic when all Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam primary clinics were consolidated into one location at the Beaver Dam clinic.
Dr. Andrew Guminski and Ruth Grams, will provide care at the clinic and will be available to help patients with their health and wellness goals, and prevent or manage acute and chronic conditions.
Guminski is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, meaning he can provide every member of the family with specialized care, from infants to seniors.
The Horicon clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.bdch.com/horicon-clinic or call 920-643-7170.
