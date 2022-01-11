American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189’s first meeting of the year will be held at the post on Thursday.
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are still available. The drawing will happen at 6 p.m., prior to the meeting. Crafters will meet at 5 p.m.
January is Legislative and National Security month, and a legislative program will be presented. The American Legion Family is non-partisan. Programs are dependent op proper legislation, so being well informed is important. The American Legion offers the dispatch, a monthly publication produced by the National American Legion. It is available by subscription and can also be viewed online at www.legion.org/dispatch. A list of officials can be found at www.legis.wisconsin.gov, and members of Congress are listed at www.senate.gov and www.house.gov.
National security maintains and promotes a strong national defense by strengthening and supporting military service members and their families, as well as promoting law and order in our communities. Among activities are donations to the USO, safety promotion, respect for laws and law enforcement personnel, emergency planning, blood donor programs, POW-MIA awareness, support of the Gold Star/Blue Star banner program, and participation in Operation Homefront and welcome home celebrations.
Plans will be finalized for the Valentine brunch at Lindberg’s By the River on Sunday, Feb. 13. Tickets will be available at the meeting and then from members, at the post, and at Lindberg’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.