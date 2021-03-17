JUNEAU — When one wanders down the bread aisle at the grocery store, is one overwhelmed by all of the options available to consumers? One may ask, “How do I know which one to pick?” or “Which one is the healthiest choice for my family?” MyPlate, which is the updated version of the food pyramid, suggests to make half of the grains whole grains, according to Pattie Carroll of the Dodge County Extension. So, what are whole grains and why are they important?
A grain kernel has three parts: the outside shell called the bran, the middle called endosperm and the inner, middle part called the germ. MyPlate recommends making half of the grains whole because each part of the grain kernel helps bodies in a different way. The bran provides fiber, which aids in digestion. The endosperm has carbohydrates, which provides energy, and the germ has vitamins and minerals that help the brain and the nervous system work at their peak while also providing nutrients to help fix cells that get old or broken.
So, now that one is in the bread aisle, how does one tell if the bread that they are eating is a whole grain? Oftentimes, many people think that the color of the bread can determine if it is whole grain--brown bread is whole grain white bread is not.
Does one know that some bread companies actually use molasses (a sugar) to dye their bread brown? So, unfortunately, color is not a good way to tell if something is whole grain. The best way is to read the ingredients. The ingredients are usually found near the black and white nutrition facts chart on the back of the package. When one finds the ingredients, they will want to check what the first ingredient is. The first ingredient is the most important ingredient because ingredients are listed from most to least. So, if one wants most of their bread to be whole grains, they will want the first ingredient to be a whole grain word. Some whole grain words are brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, millet, oatmeal, popcorn quinoa, rolled oats, whole grain barley, whole grain corn, whole grain sorghum, whole oats, whole rye, whole wheat, and wild rice.
The next time one is at the grocery store, take an extra minute to turn grain foods over and see if they are a whole grain.
