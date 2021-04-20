The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson:
Adam Andrew Becker to Chelsea Kaye Dieball, both of Rubicon.
Roger Thomas Chrapla to Rachel Lynn Fazel, both of Lowell.
Erik Paul Evans to Stephanie Ann Schoenherr, both of Watertown.
Blake Gregory Haines of Fox Lake to Trae Justine Otte of Juneau.
Kirk Warren Jones to Veronica Aide Hernandez Jimenez, both of Beaver Dam.
Daniel Jerome Knebel to Annastashia Marie Slattery, both of Lebanon.
Joel Everett Langerak of Randolph, to Shayna Ryanne Andringa of Waupun.
Max Jeffrey Larsen to Jenna Leigh Garriety, both of Lomira.
Connor Kenneth Lodewegen to Alexis Marie Ottman, both of Iron Ridge.
Jacob Russell Ludeman to Janelle Lee Hendricks, both of Waupun.
Jose Alfredo Martinez Gargallo to Veronica Garcia Vasquez, both of Beaver Dam.
Ashlyn Lee Nehls of Juneau to Shantrel Nicole Ann Tinsley of Hubbard.
Brett Morgan Noordhof to Wendy Ann Hardee, both of Horicon.
Justin Michael Pieper to Kaitlen Marissa Ann Hardee, both of Brownsville.
Jay Richard Runkle of Waukesha to Nadine Marie Doehler of Watertown.
Joseph Clifford Schilcher to Jordan Alex Flynn, both of Waupun.
Andrew John Schoen to Alexis Leigh Robinson, both of Beaver Dam.
Nicholas Eugene Voigt to Alexis Ann Lins, both of Juneau.
Dale Matthew Weber to Mariuh Lindsey Burden, both of Beaver Dam.
