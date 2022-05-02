Dear Heloise: My career paid me handsomely for many years. With my acquired wealth, I decided to give to charities but also to strangers who might need a little extra money or just a nice surprise to brighten their day.
I would leave $5 in a library book, or maybe a $5 bill in the middle of a stack of books at a charity shop. I might place a $10 bill in the dresser drawer of an antique in a shop and occasionally scatter coins on a sidewalk for kids to find. A few times I tipped a waitress a $20 bill for a cup of coffee.
These are not huge amounts, but for most people it's a small thrill to find hidden money or something they didn't expect. And you never know ... it might be money someone needs to buy a meal. If anyone who can afford it would just leave a little cash where another person could stumble onto it, they might make that stranger's day. — C.J., Ann Arbor, Michigan
C.J., that is a lovely gesture and no doubt has made a number of people very happy. I think I'll give it a try with the hope it makes someone smile and improves their day. — Heloise
Fast facts
Quick gift ideas:
• A coffee mug with a gift card to a local coffee shop inside the mug.
• A bottle of wine with a bottle opener tied to the neck of the bottle.
• Coaster with four glasses (water glasses, wine glasses, etc.).
• Stationary/thank-you notes with stamps.
• Homemade cake on a cake stand.
Fraud alert
Dear Heloise: With tax season each year comes scammers. You might get a call from someone telling you that your tax return is being withheld because they need your Social Security number, which was left off your IRS income tax papers, or because someone has tried to access your account. Then they'll ask you to give them your Social Security number to verify it's really you. Someone will call with just about any excuse to get personal and financial information from you. Do not give out any personal or financial information over the phone.
Every year people lose thousands of dollars because they gave a scammer too much information, thinking they were talking to an IRS agent. As an added layer of protection, you can get a PIN for your IRS account. Just go to www.IRS.gov/getanippin to set up a PIN. — Jacob T., Bangor, Maine
Wasted products
Dear Heloise: A lot of products are wasted because people can't squeeze or pump out the tiny bit at the bottom. I cut the tube in half, then use my finger or a cotton swab to get the rest of the product out. I store the split tubes in a plastic bag for future use. — Loretta R., Garden Ridge, Texas
Loretta, I always had trouble getting all the shampoo out of a bottle, until I added a little extra water and shook the bottle, then the shampoo came out with ease. — Heloise
