JEFFERSON — Another stop by and say hi event, this one called, “We want to see you s’more!” will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Participants can drive to the back parking lot doors at 859 Collins Road, stay in their car and center staff will come out with a goody bag with items to make a s’more. This event will be rain or shine. Supplies are limited to the first 50 people who come by.
The senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Friday, April 2.
There will be a Mayflower Tours trip preview Wednesday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. A boxed light supper will be provided after the presentation.
The center can be reached at 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
Write Your Own Story conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Topic for this month is school. Participants are asked to write about grade school and/or your high school. Sign up ahead so center staff will know who will be joining that day.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. The book is “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery. The library has copies for loan.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sign up ahead to make sure there is room for everyone.
Monday and Friday easy exercise classes are held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Class leader is Doris Cavin.
The class incorporates sitting and standing exercises which are good for mobility and stiff muscles.
Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Tuesday toning class is led by Norm Matzinger. It is held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class incorporates toning of muscles and walking. Participants can bring their own hand weights. Group stays physically distanced. Masks are worn during the class.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974. There will be no class Friday.
