Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 26.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 26 — Smoked sausage, baked potato, Swiss spinach, pumpkin cake, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 27 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, German cole slaw, tapioca pudding, apricot halves and dinner roll.

Wednesday, July 28 — Beef stew, winter blend vegetables, butterfinger torte, petite banana and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 29 — Meatloaf, white bean salad, tossed salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce and dinner roll.

Friday, July 30 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, oatmeal raisin cookie, watermelon slice and sliced bread.

