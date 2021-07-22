Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 26.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, July 26 — Smoked sausage, baked potato, Swiss spinach, pumpkin cake, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.
Tuesday, July 27 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, German cole slaw, tapioca pudding, apricot halves and dinner roll.
Wednesday, July 28 — Beef stew, winter blend vegetables, butterfinger torte, petite banana and sliced bread.
Thursday, July 29 — Meatloaf, white bean salad, tossed salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce and dinner roll.
Friday, July 30 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, oatmeal raisin cookie, watermelon slice and sliced bread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.