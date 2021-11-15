Watertown’s American Association of University Women, AAUW, will present a program entitled, Women’s Health: Healthy Living for Today’s Woman at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The November program, open to the public, will be held in the Brandenstein Room at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.

Linnea Nagel, a physician’s assistant at Three Oaks Health Center in Johnson Creek, will discuss issues and concerns specific to women’s health and how to best address these needs.

Nagel has a background in healthcare which includes working in the area of nephrology, cardiology, urgent care, family practice, internal medicine, and occupational health.

Previously, she had a house calls program and has a special interest in geriatrics and internal medicine.

