BEAVER DAM — The menu will expand for the second Fair Food Festival to be held Saturday. The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the second of a half dozen events scheduled throughout the year.
In April, the fairgrounds welcomed crowds approaching 3,000 attendees to this much-anticipated outdoor, social event. Attendees enjoyed fried treats from local food carts and vendors, offering a variety of items like street corn, oversized corn dogs, melting cheese sandwiches, loaded French fries and picture-perfect tacos.
Approximately a dozen vendors are expected to provide even more variety this Saturday. In addition to last month’s menu options, new vendors will offer additions of pulled pork sandwiches, fried cheese curds, Indonesian food (vegan and gluten-free options) and gyros. Grab the napkins and an appetite for some ooey-gooey desserts: original treats like deep-fried Oreos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick and an ice cream roll station. Other popular, fair treats like funnel cakes, caramel apples, cotton candy, and shaved ice will also be available.
New vendors will include a variety of new meal and snack options:
Jakarta Café with variety Indonesian foods, including veggie spring rolls, veggie curry (vegan and gluten free), pork dumplings, chicken curry and rice;
American Barbeque food cart with pulled pork honey sandwiches, pulled pork mac and cheese, pulled pork nachos, Bulgogi pork belly;
G&G Concessions with Greek gyros, chicken pitas;
Deep Fried Cheese Curd Wagon with mouth-watering fried cheese;
Kenzie’s Midway Foods with fair favorites, including caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips;
Ice cream rolling station featuring the Oreo dessert;
Returning vendors and food carts include:
Charlie’s Concessions with fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages;
Midway Sweets with funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products;
Panchos Tacos with gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and Mexican Coke;
Patriot Popcorn with select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas;
Sweet Memories Sales with Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats;
Ben’s Pretzels with soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar) and dipping sauces;
Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese with grilled cheese sandwiches
Other offerings: delicious cream puffs
Lizzie’s Lemonade and CW Concessions will also be offering a variety of concessions and beverages to complement the menu listed.
Admission and parking are free. Food purchases will help support the vendors from surrounding communities as well as the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association. Menu options will vary from month-to-month. Remaining Fair Food Festival dates include June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The 2021 Dodge County Fair will also feature a variety of these popular fried foods, midway rides, and the return of live music and family-friendly entertainment on Aug. 18-22.
Fair Food Festival organizers are still welcoming a variety of vendors for the remaining events in 2021. Local vendors and food trucks can contact Barb Mullin mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209 to inquire about space for one of the upcoming events. Space reservations are $75 per event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.