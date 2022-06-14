A crew of Boy Scouts and adult leaders from Boy Scout Troop 11 maneuvered down the Rock River May 14 and 15 as an introduction to basic canoeing.
The two-day, 22-mile trip began north of Harnischfeger Park grounds with the crew canoeing 12 miles to Harnischfeger where they disembarked and set up camp.
The next day, the trip continued by canoeing 10 miles to Kanow Park.
With a trip for a Scout crew to the Boundary Waters in June, the Scouts also learned the preparation of dehydrated back packing type meals. During the second day of the trip the Scouts had to do an improvised portage around fallen trees that obstructed the river. This type of outing is designed for Scouts with less experience assisted by older experienced Scouts canoeing before they would attempt more challenging canoe trips.
Prior to the trip, Scouts reviewed the Boy Scout practices of safe swim defense, safety afloat, and the basics of canoeing. The Scouts also learned the importance of filing a float plan and checking the weather before departing. Members of the crew included Boy Scouts AJ Dishneau, Silas Furnish, Jackson Koltz, Vincent Meyer, Braeden Nemitz, Cole Nemitz, Kenny Pettitt and Cole Pettitt. Troop 11’s adult leaders were Bill Meyer, Ken Pettitt, Pat McCarthy and John Schloemer.
Besides the recent canoe trip, Troop 11 was busy in April and May. Five Scouts participated in the Merit Badge Palooza on April 22-24, which is a two-day camp out and merit badge clinic at Camp Long Lake.The Scouts earned a total of 12 merit badges. Brody Henry, Max Hainline and Ronan Scott each earned the fire safety and space exploration merit badges. Jackson Koltz and Cole Pettitt each earned the safety, signs, signals, and codes, and health professions merit badges. Adult leaders were Scott and Rachel Scott, Liz and Darell Hainline and Ken Pettitt.
April 30 was Troop 11’s New Scout camp-out at the Watertown Conservation Club. Troop 11’s older Scouts worked with the four new Scouts, Max Hainline, Brody Henry, Jackson Koltz and Ronan Scott on early Scout rank requirements. This included first aid, knot tying, cooking over a fire, on camp stoves and Dutch ovens, safe use of knife, saw, axe, fire safety and use of compass. The importance of handling food safely and working together as a patrol were stressed. During a nature hike, the Scouts identified various plants, while practicing the Boy Scout outdoor code and leave no trace principles and how to use a compass. Severe weather forced the Scouts to forgo camping overnight.
Community service projects are an important part of Scouting. In April, Scouts completed their one-mile clean-up of State Highway 16 for the Adopt-A-Highway program. Scouts Cian DeGrow, Silas Furnish, Brody Henry and Cole Pettitt collected six bags of garbage.
Two crews of Scouts did spring clean-up at the Octagon House on April 16. Participating were Scouts Cian DeGrow, Jackson Koltz, Braeden Nemitz, Cole Nemitz, Cole Pettitt, Kenny Pettitt and Scott Ronan. Adult leaders were Brad DeGrow, Haley and Shawn Nemitz, Ken Pettitt and John Schloemer. For Memorial Day, Scouts placed about 100 American flags around the plaza on Water Street. Those Scouts were Braeden and Cole Nemitz, Vincent Meyer, with adult leaders Haley and Shawn Nemitz, Bill Meyer, and John Schloemer assisting.
Troop 11’s Scouts are looking forward to several upcoming events. In June, a crew consisting of older Scouts Vincent Meyer, AJ Dishneau, Kenny Pettitt and Kieran McCarthy and adult leaders Bill Meyer and Ken Pettitt will be canoeing in the boundary waters of Northern Minnesota for five days. The high adventure will test the Scouts skills in canoeing and navigating by compass and map alone.
In July, Troop 11 will have its week-long summer camp at Camp Long Lake. In August, Troop 11 will assist in clean up during Riverfest.
Troop 11 is meeting in person at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club who are in their 94th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11. Ben Wolf serves as the Troop’s committee chair; Tom Levi serves as the charter representative from the Watertown Rotary Club and John Schloemer is the scoutmaster.
Young men who are interested in Boy Scouts are welcomed to attend a Troop meeting which is held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church or by contacting Schloemer at 920-988-2052. Any boy who has completed the fifth grade and is at least 10 years old or is at least 11 years old may join Boy Scouts. No previous Scouting experience is necessary. Scouting provides a balance between outdoor activities, community service projects, earning merit badges, and development of leadership skills.
