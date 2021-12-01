LEBANON — St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon will be host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale Saturday and Sunday.
There will be more than 3,000 pounds of Christmas cookies and candies available.
Several changes have been made this year to protect both guests and workers.
All workers and guests will be required to wear masks while going through the cookie line.
The sale will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 100 kinds of Christmas cookies and candies will be available for purchase as well as Kranz Kuchen (German wreath cake), and a variety of homemade soups by the quart (chili, vegetable beef, cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, potato soup, chicken dumpling and turkey noodle).
The price for cookies is $8.50 per pound and proceeds support mission work. Pre-order forms are available at https://forms.office.com/r/WrD1cezR2h for those who do not wish to go through the cookie line. Pre order price is $9.50 per pound.
This year the craft sale has been moved to the Lebanon Fire Station. Hot beverages will be available for purchase at both the fire station and at St. Peter’s, but there will not be hot food served at the church on Saturday. Santa Claus will be at the fire station Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Soup and sandwiches will only be served on Sunday. St. Peter’s is located at the corner of County Highways MM and R in Lebanon.
All cookies and soups are prepared at the church’s kitchen.
Call St. Peter’s church at 920-925-3547 or 920-925-3342 for more information.
