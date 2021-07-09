Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday, July 2.
Nineteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Walker, Richard Schlatter, Terry Schultz, Rae Ambord, and Mark Roesch.
Another four-handed sheepshead Tournament was held Wednesday.
Six people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mary Ann Carrilla, Harry Lenius, and John Walker.
Sheepshead is held Fridays at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.
