Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Friday, July 2.

Nineteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Walker, Richard Schlatter, Terry Schultz, Rae Ambord, and Mark Roesch.

Another four-handed sheepshead Tournament was held Wednesday.

Six people participated in the tournament and the winners were Mary Ann Carrilla, Harry Lenius, and John Walker.

Sheepshead is held Fridays at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.

