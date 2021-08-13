JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is ready to start its once-a-month book discussion group in September.
This group normally meets the first Monday of the month, but in September it will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. – due to the Labor Day holiday. The group will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The book is available at a local public library.
A representative from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the center on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. to offer help and answer questions about mobile devices. Call for an appointment.
Norm Matzinger will be at the senior center for a bicycle ride on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. The group will leave from the senior center parking lot. No ride it if is raining.
Bingo will be held indoors beginning in September. Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month. This would be a two-hour commitment – with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven. Staff will have everything they need. Callers will need to use a microphone. Contact the center if interested.
Bunco will be played on Monday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. It is an easy dice game that one can learn within five minutes of playing. Person with the most buncos will win $10. The prize is split if there is a tie.
Picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon at the Tensfeldt Park shelter, through September. One can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring to the park. There are picnic tables for seating.
Norm Matzinger offers a free toning and walking class every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Class participants really like this interactive class and said that they feel stronger, yet more limber, by participating. Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To register for programs, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
