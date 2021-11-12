Concert series to present America's Sweethearts

The Watertown Concert Series will present America’s Sweethearts at 7 p.m. Monday at the Watertown High School Auditorium.
America’s Sweethearts is a female vocal trio with piano accompaniment from New York. Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, this tight-harmony ensemble will perform a wide range of vintage songs.
America’s Sweethearts have performed across the USA at iconic places honoring veterans, as well as large theatres and intimate cabaret venues. Their colorful costumes and crystal-clear harmonies delight audiences as they perform a wide range of repertoire from World War II, Great American Songbook favorites, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s, and jazz. The swinging sounds of female close-harmony will be featured through a variety of trios, duets and solos.
The evening’s program may include Bei Mir Bist du Schoen, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Armed Forces Medley, Sentimental Journey and Sisters among a wide variety of other favorites.
Additional Watertown concerts include the Kassia Ensemble on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Kassia Ensemble will present a classical program featuring trumpet with string quartet at Calvary Baptist Church.
Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio will perform at the Watertown High School Auditorium on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
The final concert of the season will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 featuring Watertown native, Bethel Balge. Balge, pianist, along with violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino and cellist Leonardo Altino form the Altino Trio. The Altino Trio will present a classical program at Luther Preparatory School Auditorium.
Watertown Concert Series memberships for this season may be purchased at the door. Membership fees are: adult, $55; student, $30; and family, $135. Membership subscription forms are also available at White House of Music, Watertown Public Library and Johnson Creek Public Library.
For more information contact Mitch Reusink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
