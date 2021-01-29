JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will celebrate the Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
The center will have some food from a local Chinese restaurant, offer group games and reminiscing time, all in a safe environment.
It is limited to the first 12 people who sign-up. The room can hold 100 people.
Everyone will be physically distanced and wear a mask, except while eating. Cost is $5.
At sign-up, left the know one’s food choice for that day.
Write your own story, a new monthly program will be held on the fist Thursday of the month It is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4.
This program will be another conference call program, where all one needs is a working telephone to be a part.
If one does not wish to be a part of the phone call, one can still do this project.
Each month there will be a new topic and one can write as much or as little as they want.
The first topic: write down what you remember about your childhood home or farm that you lived in. Was it a big house or a little house? Did you share a room with a sibling? What do you remember?
This is a great program for one to reminisce and get their story on paper.
Kitchen band will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Participants can bring their your own percussion (keep a beat) instrument or use one at the center.
If one wishes to participate but can not come, can call on the conference phone line and be a part with listening in. Contact the senior center for more information.
Monday and Friday easy movement exercise is held at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. One can do as much or as little as they can. Participants are to wear a mask.
February foot care will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their towel. Call to make an appointment.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m.
The book this month is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call portion of this program will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center to register for the conference call.
The center is taking applications for a candidate who would like to be a pat of the Senior Center Advisory Board.
The group meets the second Monday of the month when there is an agenda to look over and accomplish. The board is currently working on the Wisconsin Association of Senior Center Accreditation, the center’s fourth. Names of candidates will be taken through Wednesday, Feb 24.
Voting will be held in March with the new candidate coming on board in May.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
