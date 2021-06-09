JUNEAU — Aiden Bobholz and Lindsay Propst have each been awarded a 2021 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 scholarship.
Bobholz, a senior at Randolph High School, plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and major in agronomy. In high school he was a member and an officer in FFA and worked in the school greenhouse. He also participated in track and field and cross county for three years and volunteered in numerous community activities. Bobholz worked for Alsum Foods and Phillips Crop Care, where he scouted for weeds, disease and insects, staged winter wheat, and took stand counts of corn and soybeans.
Propst, a senior at Beaver Dam High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in genetics and genomics. Propst is a FFA member on the parliamentary procedure team, active in varsity tennis and captain of the soccer team, a member of Beaver Dam High School marching band, National Honor Society and student council as well as 4H and other community groups. Propst works on her family’s farm where she helps with planting and harvesting crops and raising hogs for market.
The Dodge County Master Gardener Association awards an annual scholarship to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.
