Young Auditorium to present MOANA

WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium will kick off its spring performance season with a free matinee showing of Disney’s “Moana” on Saturday, Jan. 23 on the auditorium’s big screen. This modern-day classic will be shown in a movie-theatre setting during this limited seat, socially distanced engagement.
Set sail with “Moana”and the once-mighty demi-god Maui, as they traverse the ocean on an action-packed voyage of self-discovery.
Facing enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds, “Moana” fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.
Featuring original songs and a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i, “Moana”was nominated for two Academy Awards, including best original song.
The showing is free, but tickets are required for entry. To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. For free tickets visit www.youngauditorium.com, or call UW-Whitewater ticket services at 262-4782-2222.
Tickets for all Young Auditorium 2021 spring season performances are on sale. With live, in-person events and ‘Donate What You Can’ live streams and virtual shows, there’s something for all arts lovers this spring. For a complete listing of Young Auditorium’s 2020 digital spring performances, visit youngauditorium.com.
