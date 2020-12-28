Dear Editor:
As we all flow into the celebrations of this season, I would like to extend an invitation to everyone in the Watertown community to give one more gift this year - the gift of "home."
Many of us are receiving “glad tidings” from family and friends during this time of year; but, many in our community are being served eviction notices as the end of 2020 draws near.
Crossroads House of Watertown is a local 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been actively aiding Watertown families since 2001 with rental assistance in order to prevent homelessness in our community.
As we all head into the hope of 2021, if you are able, please consider a donation to Crossroads House of Watertown and give hope to your neighbors with the security of home. Any amount is appreciated and goes directly to assisting families with rental payments right here in our community.
Donations to and inquiries about Crossroads House of Watertown can be directed to: Crossroads House of Watertown, P.O.Box 432, Watertown, WI 53094
Thank you so much for your consideration of giving to our organization!
Beth Mueller
Secretary - Crossroads House of Watertown
