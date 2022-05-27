The library will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.
Library staff is gearing up for the Summer Library Challenge, June 6 to July 31. Children and teens will Read, Create and Engage again this year as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin. Registration for all challenges starts on Tuesday.
The book at the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park is “The New LiBEARian” by Alison Donald. Email the answer to the question at the end of the trail for a chance to win a copy of the book.
The Café app makes putting items on hold, looking at our event calendar and even accessing a library card easy. Download it for free in the App Store or on Google Play.
If one is looking for a way to make the summer more productive, give Gale Courses a try. Gale Courses are six-week online, instructor-led courses on a wide range of topics. Work at your own pace to complete the lessons and receive a certificate of completion at the end. Classes on computer applications, languages, writing and more are all available through Gale. For more information, go to the website, www.watertownpubliclibrary.org, click on find, then Gale Courses.
Teen Homework Help will be offered Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. It is a quiet after-school hangout for one to finish up homework and get new book suggestions. Between 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. teens and “tweens” can go to Teen Space for help with research, conversation, reading recommendations, and healthy after school snacks. No registration is required.
