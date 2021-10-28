The home of Jim and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St., Watertown is among the six homes featured in this year’s Holiday Parade of Homes, set for Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. The 27th annual event will feature six homes and a bonus location.
The homes and bonus location open for viewing include James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; and a bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
For more information, call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
The home of Jim and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St., was built in 1915 and is a prime example of Dutch Colonial architecture. The Carneys are the third owners and bought it in 2013. The home contains all original woodwork and hardware. The Carneys are slowly updating the home while keeping as much of the original woodwork and charm as possible.
In the home, one will see a Dickens Christmas village, new and inherited Christmas decorations and a beautiful coal fireplace. A Fraser fir Christmas tree displays ornaments from all the travels the family has done as well as family heirlooms.
As one walks through the main floor, they will see an 1896 Steinway upright piano, a 1949 television, a hand made dining table for 10 made by the owners father as well as numerous antiques and period furniture pieces that compliment the house.
The second floor has the master bedroom with two closets, and two additional bedrooms.
The Carneys consider their Christmas decorating style as traditional, with the center piece being the Christmas tree.
